Former Franklin County Schools Finance Director Lesley Wade pleaded guilty today in federal court to money laundering and filing a materially false tax return in connection with the theft of $1.6 million from the school district.

Lesley Wade is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17. For the money laundering charge, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000. For the tax charge, she faces up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

More to come on this developing story.

