Former Franklin County Schools Finance Director Lesley Wade pleaded guilty today in federal court to money laundering and filing a materially false tax return in connection with the theft of $1.6 million from the school district.
Lesley Wade is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17. For the money laundering charge, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000. For the tax charge, she faces up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
More to come on this developing story.
Can she make that kind of $ while behind bars and pay off her debt? Sell cigarettes!! Who comes up with those numbers and and expects that to happen? I doubt if she squirreled the stolen $ away for paying a nursing home and healthcare in her old age!!?
What the heck was she doing with all that money? $1.6 million is a lot Dosh! She wasn’t laundering it she was stealing it from us, the taxpayers, and our children! She violated the sacred trust of public servants, not to steal from the hand that feed you. She should be figuratively hung like a horse thief in the old west.
