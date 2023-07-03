A former employee at Five Below is accused of entering the business and stealing money from the safe.

Frankfort police were notified at 8:44 p.m. Friday that the ex-employee was observed on surveillance entering a secured storage area that is only accessible via a code.

Russell Givens

Russell Givens

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription