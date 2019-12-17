In August, Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland predicted a former Frankfort police officer would be sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $27,172 from the department.
He was correct.
Rick Tucker, 46, recently was sentenced to five years of probation with at least one year of supervision. He was also ordered to pay court costs and pay $27,172 in restitution.
Court documents show Tucker plans to use part of his retirement fund from his long career in law enforcement to pay the restitution.
For a little more than six years, Tucker used his department-issued Fleet One credit card to purchase gasoline for his personal vehicle and gas-powered lawn equipment.
The Frankfort Police Department made the discovery in July. Tucker was placed on unpaid suspension on July 17 and submitted his resignation on Aug. 9, according to a press release.
The illegal activity began in January 2013 and ended on July 11, 2019.
According to court documents, Tucker acknowledged he inappropriately used his Fleet One credit card, but he denied the dates of the inappropriate activity and the amount.
Tucker pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property over $10,000 in value, a Class C felony, in August. He has no prior felony convictions.
At the time of his sentencing, Tucker was temporarily employed at the state Department for Aging and Independent Living within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, according to court documents. He was planning on applying for a full-time position with the department following his sentencing.
Tucker was ordered to have his court costs paid and to begin making restitution payments by Jan. 6. According to a court document filed on Oct. 28, Tucker had already cashed out his City of Frankfort retirement to make his restitution payment in full.
He will appear in court at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 to give an update on the status of his payments.