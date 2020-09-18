A former deputy county clerk in Jessamine County pleaded guilty to altering public records to avoid paying taxes on a vehicle she registered.
Angela Davis, 49, was charged in Franklin Circuit Court with abuse of public trust and tampering with public records following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. Davis was a deputy clerk in the Jessamine County Clerk’s Office.
According to Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia, Davis changed the Social Security number on a vehicle she registered to avoid paying taxes. Restitution has been paid, and Zakharia was not opposed to Davis receiving a pretrial diversion.
On Friday, Davis pleaded guilty to both charges, which are Class D felonies with a maximum sentence of five years each.
Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate followed a plea agreement of three years for each charge, to be served concurrently. Wingate also granted pretrial diversion for five years. Davis was sentenced Friday after entering her guilty plea.
Diversions are typically issued for people with little to no criminal history or low-level offenses. If the person completes the diversion program, the charges will be dismissed.
