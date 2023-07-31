Clarence Moore, a former head men’s basketball coach at Kentucky State University, pleaded not guilty to felony charges during his arraignment Monday at the Jefferson County Judicial Center in Louisville.

073123.Clarence Moore.png

Clarence Moore

Moore, 42, was the head coach at KSU for two years and resigned in April 2011. He is a basketball trainer and former girls basketball coach at Christian Academy of Louisville.

