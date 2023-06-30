In a display of forgiveness, Simon House Board Chair John Martin (left) embraces former women's shelter director Rachelle Foley (right) after her sentencing Friday. Foley was convicted of fraud after spending nearly $18,000 on the shelter's credit cards between December 2019 and July 2021. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Former Simon House women's shelter director Rachelle Foley was sentenced Friday on charges stemming from fraudulent spending she made on the shelter’s company credit card between December 2019 and July 2021.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced her to eight years in prison, probated on the condition that the nearly $18,000 in charges be paid back to the credit card company within the next 18 months. She was also ordered to report all payments to her probation officer once made.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland also stated that Foley would be required to pay back any additional funds not made on the credit card directly to Simon House, should that situation arise. However, Simon House board members including chair John Martin and secretary Kevin Welch stated that the credit card payment was all that necessitated restitution.
Welch verified that the payments would be paid to a collection agency that was handling the account and that he would be speaking with a representative of the agency later in the day to verify all the necessary steps for restitution.
Failure to make and report a payment would mean immediate revocation of parole and Foley would face jail time. Her counsel, Kristin Gonzalez, informed the court that automatic withdrawals from an account were going to be set up.
Foley, 38, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in July of 2022 for fraudulent use of a credit card ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony, and subsequently absconded, necessitating a search and public notice for assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
"We have been working closely with Mr. Cleveland to see this through and we will basically be working to make sure the payments are made to the credit card company," Welch said following the sentencing.
"We have made a huge step today," Martin added. "It's been a tough 16 months."
