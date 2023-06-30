Former Simon House women's shelter director Rachelle Foley was sentenced Friday on charges stemming from fraudulent spending she made on the shelter’s company credit card between December 2019 and July 2021.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced her to eight years in prison, probated on the condition that the nearly $18,000 in charges be paid back to the credit card company within the next 18 months. She was also ordered to report all payments to her probation officer once made. 

Rachelle Foley Sentencing

In a display of forgiveness, Simon House Board Chair John Martin (left) embraces former women's shelter director Rachelle Foley (right) after her sentencing Friday. Foley was convicted of fraud after spending nearly $18,000 on the shelter's credit cards between December 2019 and July 2021. (Anna Latek | State Journal) 

