A former Whitaker Bank president admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he embezzled money from the bank.
Thomas Hinkebein, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer before U.S. District Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves.
Hinkebein admitted that, between Jan. 12, 2016, and Aug. 13, 2018, while he was president of Whitaker Bank, he willfully misapplied assets of the bank. Specifically, he admitted stealing golf carts and other property of Andover Country Club, an asset owned by Whitaker Bank, and seeking reimbursement from Whitaker Bank for a variety of personal expenses, including cellphone service, gym memberships, fuel purchases, vehicle repairs, technology purchases for his family members, shipping expenses and landscaping at his home. To hide the personal nature of these expenses, he falsely reported many of the expenses to Whitaker Bank to make them appear to be legitimate work expenses, the prosecutor said in a press release.
Hinkebein was charged by way of "information," waiving his right to indictment by a grand jury.
The investigation was conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate K. Smith was the prosecutor in the case.
Hinkebein is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. However, any sentence will be imposed by the court, after its consideration of the U.S. sentencing guidelines and the applicable federal statutes, according to the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh no !!! Not a “Banker” stealing! ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.