A Frankfort automobile theft reported last week found an unlikely ending 80 miles west near Elizabethtown.

Four teenagers were arrested after being clocked traveling at 110 mph and refusing to stop when a Kentucky State Police trooper tried to pull them over in a stolen 2012 Dodge Avenger. 

The incident began at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday and led to a high-speed chase reaching 118 mph along I-65. Elizabethtown Police Department was called in to assist and deployed a tire deflation device that brought the car to a stop.

Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Lynn Aubrey said that the incident originated from a March 4 theft reported on John Davis Drive, the road that leads into Riverford Crossing Apartments. She added that another car, a 2018 Toyota Camry, was also reported stolen from the same location that night but was recovered in Louisville the next day.

The teens in the car were from Louisville, KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said. He added that state police have noticed a higher number of automobile thefts near Jefferson County as of late.

“We’re seeing a rash of stolen vehicles and things being stolen out of vehicles in the counties around Jefferson County,” Sharp said. “I don’t know if this is tied to it or not.” 

All four teenagers were initially lodged in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green. The investigation is ongoing, per a release from KSP. The release noted that the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest and ongoing investigation.

