A local man, who was pulled over by Frankfort Police after making an improper turn, is behind bars after officers found reportedly illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle Tuesday night.

An officer observed a blue 2005 Chevy Impala make an improper turn from East Main Street to Wilkinson Boulevard at 8:11 p.m.

The occupant of the vehicle, 28-year-old Steven Ballinger, is allegedly involved in a narcotics investigation and officers had “reasonable articulable suspicion that the vehicle and occupant were involved in illegal activity,” according to his arrest citation.

A K9, which was brought to the scene, reportedly alerted on the vehicle prompting officers to conduct a search.

“Between the metal roof and the roof panel of the vehicle, on the driver’s side, a needle and a scale were located,” the arrest report states.

“On the scale was a white powder residue suspected to be heroin. Also in the car were needle caps and Narcan,” the arrest citation adds.

Ballinger, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and improper turning, a violation.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

