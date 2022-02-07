An alleged drug trafficker was arrested by Frankfort police early Monday by an officer who was watching a local residence known for narcotics trafficking.
While staking out the residence, an officer observed three individuals exiting through the back door. When the suspects walked toward the officer, who was sitting in his marked cruiser, the officer got out of his vehicle and identified himself. All three attempted to flee on foot, according to the arrest citation.
A short pursuit ensued before police detained 49-year-old James Bixler, of Frankfort. Bixler reportedly had two small baggies of suspected heroin on his person.
An officer also stopped a vehicle seen leaving the residence a short time later. The driver, who was allegedly in possession of narcotics, told police that Bixler had sold them.
He is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, a Class C felony, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor.
Bixler was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.
This wasn’t Bixler’s first run-in with law enforcement. Per his jail record, in the past year he has been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and careless driving, a violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.