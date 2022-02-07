An alleged drug trafficker was arrested by Frankfort police early Monday by an officer who was watching a local residence known for narcotics trafficking.

While staking out the residence, an officer observed three individuals exiting through the back door. When the suspects walked toward the officer, who was sitting in his marked cruiser, the officer got out of his vehicle and identified himself. All three attempted to flee on foot, according to the arrest citation.

James Bixler

A short pursuit ensued before police detained 49-year-old James Bixler, of Frankfort. Bixler reportedly had two small baggies of suspected heroin on his person.

An officer also stopped a vehicle seen leaving the residence a short time later. The driver, who was allegedly in possession of narcotics, told police that Bixler had sold them.

He is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, a Class C felony, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor.

Bixler was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

This wasn’t Bixler’s first run-in with law enforcement. Per his jail record, in the past year he has been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and careless driving, a violation.

