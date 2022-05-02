A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers reportedly witnessed her driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a child in her vehicle.

Sarah Graves, of Lexington, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (aggravator), first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation.

Frankfort police allegedly observed Graves struggling to maintain speed, braking hard, accelerating and failing to maintain her lane while driving a 2006 Scion XA on Schenkel Lane at 3:58 p.m.

According to her arrest citation, she traveled across the center line multiple times and nearly hit oncoming traffic. When an officer initiated a traffic stop, Graves reportedly tried to make a right-hand turn onto Ridgeview Drive and almost hit the curb in the wrong lane of travel.

Police noted that a child was restrained in a booster seat in the driver side rear passenger seat.

After failing field sobriety tests, Graves was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, where she is being held on a $2,000 full-cash bond.

