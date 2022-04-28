Frankfort police responding to a 911 hang-up call on Forest Hill Drive Wednesday evening found two men — one with a bloody nose and bump over his eye and another with handprints around his neck.

A male victim told officers that Braxton Knowland, 21, started yelling inside an apartment unit. He said punches were thrown and the fight continued outside the hallway of the apartment complex.

According to the arrest citation, Knowland claimed that the victim punched him in the face multiple times and the victim stated that Knowland put both hands around his neck cutting off the flow of oxygen. The victim also had a cut and a big bump on the right side of his face.

“Knowland had been drinking and was yelling in the hallway,” the arresting officer wrote. “Once outside, Knowland kept yelling causing neighbors to come out of their apartments. I had to tell him to stop yelling many times.”

Knowland, of Lawrenceburg, was arrested and charged with second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony, and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

