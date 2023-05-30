A homeless man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly stole a broomstick and lamp from a Letcher Avenue residence and broke into and stole money from The State Journal.

According to 52-year-old William Wilburn’s arrest citation, a doorbell camera caught him carrying a broomstick and a lamp that had been taken from the victim’s carport onto her porch where he reportedly rummaged through the items and attempted to open the front door at 9:46 p.m.

William Wilburn

William Wilburn

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription