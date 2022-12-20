Frankfort police charged a local man with raping and sexually abusing two female juveniles under 10 years old on Monday.

According to his arrest citation, 24-year-old Cody White voluntarily confessed to the crimes with the 4-year-old and 9-year-old victims and reportedly stated that his medication was a contributing factor to the sexual abuse.

