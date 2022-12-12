Frankfort police apprehended a Louisville man accused of strangling a female on Pinnacle Court early Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at 12:36 a.m. The female victim reportedly told police that 28-year-old Jermaine Parkman had left in a vehicle.

