A Frankfort man, who is accused of sexually abusing, attempting to rape and unlawfully imprisoning a 5-year-old relative in 2017, was arrested on numerous charges Tuesday evening.

According to his arrest citation, 34-year-old Sean Downey “attempted to have sexual intercourse” with the victim, who was asleep, in the back of his semi-truck in the Walmart parking lot on Oct. 24, 2017.

