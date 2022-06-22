A Frankfort man is charged with assault after allegedly hitting another man with a pole late Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to Rolling Acres Drive after receiving a report of a disturbance.

Thomas Jako

At the scene the victim stated that he and 22-year-old Thomas Jako got into a verbal altercation and that Jako struck him on his back with a pole.

According to the arrest citation, the victim’s back was red, swollen and bruised.

Jako was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

He was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is lodged. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

