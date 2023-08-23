Three local people — including a husband and wife — have been charged with promoting prostitution for operating what Frankfort police call “a house of prostitution” at a residence on Holmes Street.

Jose Yanez Olivo, Tabatha Rivera and Guadalupe Rivera are accused of promoting prostitution on a continuous basis, per their arrest citations.

Jose Yanez Olivo

Jose Yanez Olivo
Tabatha Rivera

Tabatha Rivera
Guadalupe Rivera

Guadalupe Rivera

