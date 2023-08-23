Three local people — including a husband and wife — have been charged with promoting prostitution for operating what Frankfort police call “a house of prostitution” at a residence on Holmes Street.
Jose Yanez Olivo, Tabatha Rivera and Guadalupe Rivera are accused of promoting prostitution on a continuous basis, per their arrest citations.
Police records indicate that on or around June 1 Olivo requested 49-year-old Tabatha Rivera to recruit a female to perform sexual intercourse for him and two friends. Olivo, 45, allegedly paid Tabatha Rivera $20 to recruit the female.
“[Tabatha Rivera] recruited and transported the female individual to Holmes Street where the female proceeded to have sex with the male for $50,” FPD Detective Guss Curtis wrote in the arrest report.
Olivo reportedly also admitted to paying a co-defendant $40 or $50 to have sexual intercourse with him about one month prior.
During an interview with police, Guadalupe Rivera, 56, allegedly gave officials two incorrect Social Security numbers. He also reportedly confessed to paying a female $60 to have sex with him at her apartment. He went on to add that he paid the female in cash denominations of two $20 bills, one $5 bill and 15 ones, according to his citation.
While executing a search warrant at the Riveras' residence, a crystal-like substance and a smoking pipe were located in a bedroom. Tabatha Rivera reportedly admitted that the methamphetamine and pipe were hers.
She is charged with engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; and promoting prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
Olivo is charged with engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), a Class D felony.
Guadalupe Rivera is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and promoting prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor.
All three are being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail. All three of their bonds have been set at $25,000 full-cash.
More people & more expansion & more development & more sprawl & more population equals more crime. I wish Frankfort could stay a small town and we didn't have all this low-life crime, like we do now. Used to be, it was just crooked politicians that was giving "Frankfort" a bad name.
