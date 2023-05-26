A local woman was charged with a felony after she reportedly kicked and scratched a Frankfort police officer Thursday evening.

Officers responded to Woodhill Lane in reference to a female who allegedly entered the residence without the homeowner’s permission and refused to leave the location.

Scarlett Sims

