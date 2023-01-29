On Saturday, Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman released a statement to the media and on social media channels regarding the Tyre Nichols case in Memphis.
Bowman's statement reads as follows:
"I want to assure the community of Frankfort and all the visitors to our great city, the Frankfort Police Department does not condone actions of brutality by law enforcement.
"We have worked diligently in strengthening the trust of this community through established partnerships, and being more engaged by seeking new opportunities that promote the development of stronger bonds with community residents. Our agency is committed to providing the best service to this community and will continue to do so with professionalism and compassion."
Police body cam footage was released Friday night by the Memphis Police Department showing Nichols being restrained, pepper sprayed and tasered by officers on Jan. 7 following a traffic stop for reckless driving.
Nichols died of injuries sustained during the stop three days later.
Bowman's statement has been shared widely on local social media channels, and echoes the sentiments of many other leaders around the state, including Gov. Andy Beshear.
"The loss of Tyre Nichols is a tragedy, and the senseless acts of violence that took his life must be condemned," Beshear posted to his Twitter account Saturday afternoon. "My heart breaks for this young father, who should still be alive today. Britainy and I pray for Tyre, his family and our country."
The special unit that detained Nichols has since been disbanded by the MPD for "the heinous actions of a few," according to a media statement on Friday.
The statement went on to say “in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interests of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION unit."
