The Frankfort Police Department is investigating a homicide that resulted from an altercation between a father and son on Friday night.

Officers, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a residence at 290 Highland Parkway at 9:01 p.m. after receiving a shots fired complaint. 

Crime scene

"The caller advised that an altercation at his residence resulted in the death of his son," FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal Monday.

"The victim was declared deceased on scene," she added.

The father, the victim and their ages have yet to be made public by police.

According to 911 dispatch logs, the father reported that his son came in and pointed a gun at him and he shot his son in the chest. The father also said that the two had been arguing and his son "came at him with a knife."

Dispatch records indicate a .40-calibur Glock 27 and .40-calibur Taurus were recovered. The father said that both guns were in the bedroom of the residence.

"No arrests have been made or charges filed at this time," Aubrey stated, adding that the case is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription