Frankfort police arrested a local man early Monday after he allegedly confessed to child pornography and illegal sex act charges.

The father of a 14-year-old female called 911 at 1:19 a.m. to report that he woke up and his daughter was missing and that her cellphone was still at the residence. She was located approximately 30 minutes later at an apartment on Bypass Plaza Drive.

Martinez Gonzalez

