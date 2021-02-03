blotter 2.jpg

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating a possible abduction attempt of a Scott County woman in the parking lot at TJ Maxx on Tuesday.

FPD Capt. Dustin Bowman said that the woman was trying to get in her vehicle when a man tried to pull her out.

“Similar-natured incidents at separate locations have been brought to our attention,” Bowman said. “There were events that our Patrol Division responded to and investigated, but there were not reported or found to be abduction attempts.”

Although all of the victims were approached in parking lots, police don’t think the cases are linked because the alleged suspects have different identifying characteristics.

“We want to encourage everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings,” Bowman added. “Before exiting or returning to your vehicle check the surrounding area for anyone or anything suspicious. If you see someone or something suspicious, don’t leave your vehicle or the store.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bowman at 502-352-2052 or the Frankfort/Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.

