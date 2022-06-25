Map of Versailles Road

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Tractor Supply overnight.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the area of Versailles Road and Arrowhead Court at 1:16 a.m. where they located a deceased male in his early 40s.

Police have identified a possible suspect and detectives are continuing to investigate.

This developing story will be updated.

