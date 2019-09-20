A arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in the Labor Day shooting death of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix Jr. at an East Frankfort Park party.
Justin L. Cromer, 28, is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the death of Hendrix, a former Kentucky State University football player from Cincinnati, who was shot multiple times on the evening of Sept. 2. Hendrix was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Two other people suffered minor injuries from gunshot wounds.
According to Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman, the arrest warrant for Cromer was secured after an investigation that included interviews with eyewitnesses and a review of evidence.
In one of the photos released by FPD, Cromer is sporting a KSU football jersey. Season stats show he played in one game for the Thorobreds last season, but he is not listed as a current player.
The State Journal reported this month that the person who applied for a permit to have the Labor Day party in the park also was a former KSU football player, Diego Lewis.
University officials declined to comment on whether Hendrix and Lewis were former students.
Frankfort Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the apprehension of Cromer. Call anonymously at 502-875-8648 or at http://www.frankfortcrimestoppers.com.