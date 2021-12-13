Frankfort Police arrested a local man who was allegedly in possession of five illegal drugs, an open container of liquor and drug paraphernalia on his birthday Sunday night.

An officer pulled over a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Frankfort resident Anthony Hill, 41, on the East-West Connector at 6:56 p.m. after Hill reportedly failed to use a proper turn signal to merge into a left-hand turn lane near Collins Lane.

Anthony Hill

According to his arrest citation, Hill was unable to provide the officer with required insurance documentation for the vehicle and dispatch advised that his driver’s license had been suspended.

He exited the vehicle and gave FPD permission to search it after telling them there was nothing illegal inside. Officers located a black box that was magnetically attached under the driver’s seat. Inside the box were several individual baggies containing suspected heroin, suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms and two tablets of Xanax.

An open container of liquor was found in the backseat and a bent fork with suspected burnt heroin residue was located in the trunk.

Hill was arrested and a search of his person yielded a large sum of cash “predominantly in the form of 10- and 20-dollar bills, consistent with trafficking in narcotics,” the arrest report states.

Hill is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class C felonies; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class A misdemeanors; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and failure to or improper signal, a violation.

He was transported to Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

