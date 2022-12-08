A Frankfort man accused of importing carfentanil on Wednesday reportedly told officers the suspected narcotic located in his backpack was pencil shavings.

Frankfort police pulled over 32-year-old Jared Smallenburg for allegedly disregarding a stop sign, having one headlight out and parking in a posted “no parking any time” zone on St. Clair Street near West Main Street at 6:42 p.m.

Jared Smallenburg

