A traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t have the headlights on ended in a short police chase Wednesday night.
A Frankfort police officer noticed a Kia Sedona without its headlights on at the Schenkel Lane-Thorn Hill Bypass intersection at 10:35 p.m. while enroute to another call.
“I pulled up beside the vehicle and advised the driver that her headlights were off, thinking that maybe the driver had just pulled out of Blue’s gas station and forgot to turn them on,” the arresting officer wrote in a citation.
When the officer ran the vehicle’s license plate through the computer, it was determined that the driver, Sarah Holt, had a suspended driver’s license.
The stoplight turned green and the officer turned on his emergency lights to conduct the traffic stop after Holt’s minivan continued through the intersection and onto Schenkel Lane.
“The vehicle was traveling at normal speed so I felt she was looking for a better place to stop,” the officer wrote.
But Holt, 28, reportedly pulled into Circle K before accelerating out of the parking lot and back on to Schenkel Lane “without the regard of vehicles or pedestrians.” She then turned onto Ridgeview Drive at a “high rate of speed causing substantial risk of physical injury.”
Holt, of Frankfort, was arrested at her residence.
She is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation.
Holt is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
