A Frankfort woman is accused of spending more than $27,000 over a three-month period from a joint bank account she opened with her mother.

According to her arrest citation, 52-year-old Stephanie Thompson opened a joint bank account with her mother on Dec. 13, 2021, and was the only person who had access to the account due to the fact that her mother had dementia and was incapable of making financial decisions.

Stephanie Thompson

Stephanie Thompson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription