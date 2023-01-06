A local woman accused of opening loans in her daughter’s name was arrested on a felony charge Thursday afternoon.

According to her arrest citation, 67-year-old Linda Cook — who serves as the “full-time conservator of her daughter, who has been medically and legally incapable of making personal and financial decisions” — knowingly exploited her daughter for more than $300.

