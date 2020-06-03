Police arrested a second suspect in a May 20 robbery which stemmed from a drug deal.
Jamarr Leonard, 39, was arrested Monday by Frankfort Police and charged with first-degree robbery.
Leonard, along with 49-year-old Theodric Allen, allegedly assaulted and robbed a man on East Fourth Street in a drug deal that went wrong.
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said previously the victim was introduced to Allen and Leonard by another person. When the victim got into the vehicle to finalize a drug purchase, Leonard and Allen allegedly robbed him and took the cash.
The victim was able to get out of the vehicle, but was dragged a short distance, Bowman said. The victim received some abrasions and a injury to his head, which required stitches.
Both Leonard and Allen are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond each. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony.
