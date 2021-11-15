A 42-year-old Frankfort man was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident on the East-West Connector.
Frankfort Police located a wrecked vehicle on the side of the road at 12:17 a.m. There was no driver present, but the license plate came back to Andrew Pryor.
On his way to Pryor’s residence, the officer received a disturbance call from the same address.
According to the arrest report, Pryor’s mother complained that he and his wife were both drunk and involved in a motor vehicle accident. She told police that Pryor, who lives in her garage with his wife, was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.
Pryor’s mother gave officers permission to enter the house and they located Pryor and his wife in the garage. Pryor allegedly told police that he was in the vehicle when the accident occurred, but that his wife was driving.
Pryor’s wife, who officers noticed had a broken right wrist that was shaped like an “S,” said he was driving. The arrest citation states that the couple started drinking at 8 p.m. and then went to the bowling alley where they both consumed two or three drinks and split a six-pack of beer.
Pryor’s wife said he was driving when they hit potholes on the East-West Connector and wrecked. FPD officers contacted Pryor’s brother who allegedly told them he received a phone call from his brother asking him to pick the couple up on the East-West Connector because they were involved in an accident.
While searching Pryor, officers located a black car key in his left pocket. Pryor reportedly refused a blood draw and urinated all over himself, a chair and the floor.
An FPD collision technician was asked to analyze the vehicle to determine who was driving. The technician allegedly noticed a spider webbing fracture on the passenger side front windshield that contained a female hair and was consistent with Pryor’s wife’s head and wrist injuries. A purse containing feminine products and sunglasses was also located in the passenger seat. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, the report indicates.
Pryor was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.
As he was being transported, Pryor reportedly “peed in the backseat of the cruiser.”
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.