A Kentucky man is facing a felony count after reportedly giving officers false identifying information Tuesday morning.

Marvin W. Keith, 31, was seen leaving a tent in an Owenton Avenue backyard around 11:14 a.m. When police asked his identity, he allegedly told gave them his brother’s name, Marvin B. Keith, and an incorrect birth date.

Marvin W. Keith

Marvin W. Keith

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription