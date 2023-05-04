A Kentucky man with two active arrest warrants was detained by Frankfort police following a short chase Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road at 8:32 p.m. where they encountered 24-year-old Zackary Yeary, who attempted to flee the scene despite repeated orders from police to stop.

Zackary Yeary

