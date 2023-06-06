A Nicholasville man is behind bars in the Franklin County Regional Jail after allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to a local resident.

A Frankfort police officer reportedly observed 35-year-old Brandon Purvis driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Franklin County on the West Plaza Connector around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

