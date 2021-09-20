A Frankfort Police officer and his wife were arrested Sunday afternoon following an alleged domestic violence situation at their home.

Jeffrey Roberts, 44, and Amanda Roberts, 42, were charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor, as mutual combatants.

According to their arrest citations, Amanda Roberts called Joel Dunmire of Frankfort Police to report that her husband, Jeffrey Roberts, “hit her in the face and split her lip.” Dunmire stated that he observed a small cut on the inside of her lip when he arrived at the residence.

Amanda Roberts said her husband “chased her around the house trying to get his phone back from her,” the arrest report states. She added that Jeffrey Roberts cornered her in their daughter’s bedroom and “hit her in the mouth with his hand” while attempting to retrieve the phone.

Jeffrey Roberts told police Amanda Roberts took his phone and he was trying to get it back from her. He stated that he “was grabbing for the phone and she bit him on the leg” and “intentionally smashed his phone against a dresser and broke it.” Dunmire reported that he observed some scratches and a possible bite mark on Jeffrey Roberts’ inner right thigh.

Both denied assaulting the other in any way and were charged and transported to Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond amounts have not yet been set for either.

