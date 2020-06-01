The officers involved in a May 2 shooting of a Frankfort man are back to regular duty.
Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said the officers have completed their required administrative leave and have returned to their regular shifts while a Kentucky State Police investigation continues.
No disciplinary action has been taken at this point, she said.
"KSP is doing the after-action investigation," she said. "We're waiting on their findings. It will probably take four to six months before it's complete."
KSP Trooper Stuart Jackson, public information officer for Post 12 in Frankfort, said detectives are continuing their investigation of the shooting.
To date, neither the wounded man nor the officers involved have been identified publicly.
“This individual has not been charged,” Jackson said of the man shot by officers, while not confirming charges would be filed.
Jackson said he did not anticipate any information being released until the person was released from the hospital.
Frankfort Police have said KSP is handling the investigation. In response to an open records request from the State Journal, the city provided the dispatch logs of the call but said an incident report was not created as is the department’s “general practice for internal matters.”
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation of the shooting, Jackson said.
According to dispatch logs, officers were called to the residence on Hiawatha Trail at 8:12 p.m. May 2 after a report of an armed and intoxicated man causing a disturbance. He reportedly had a gun and confronted officers outside the residence. Frankfort Police officers fired shots, and the man was wounded, according to FPD.
According to the dispatch logs, officers arrived on the scene at 8:18 p.m. Shots were reported at 8:34 p.m. Two minutes later, EMS personnel were requested at the scene.
State Police initially said the man was listed in stable condition at the hospital.
