Frankfort police responded to a shooting at a townhouse in the 100-block of Landings Drive Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 6 a.m. after receiving a report that an individual had been shot.

031623 Landings Drive shooting

Frankfort police sit outside a townhouse on Landings Drive after an early morning shooting Thursday. Crime tape ropes off the scene where police say a 25-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot during an altercation. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

