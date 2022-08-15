Members of the Frankfort Police Department were among those who attended a training course in unmanned aerial system (UAS) hosted by the Kentucky State Police recently.

The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing a UAS, often referred to as a drone. Forensic mapping assists law enforcement officers in documenting key points of evidence allowing for accurate measurements and real-world perspective in a three-dimensional point of view. 

