The Frankfort Police Department has released the name of the 41-year-old male who was shot and killed early Saturday morning near Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court.

Dustin C. Northington, of Frankfort, has been identified as the victim.

According to his Facebook profile, Northington was third-shift supervisor at Waffle House. He previously worked as a technical machine operator at Meritor and as a truck hand at United Van Lines.

Dispatch records indicate that the shooting suspect called 911 from Montaplast on Hoover Boulevard at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to report that “he thinks he killed someone.”

The suspect allegedly advised that he shot Northington and left him near Tractor Supply. He also said that Northington shot at him first and that he tried to give Northington money.

The suspect reported that he still had his gun and was in his car, a white Toyota, at Montaplast.

Officers located Northington’s body near the Arrowhead Court store. The coroner was called to the scene at 1:40 a.m. and Northington’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office at 3:29 a.m.

