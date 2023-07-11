An alleged drug trafficker was arrested Monday night after Frankfort police officers noticed him driving on East Main Street and verified that his license is suspended.

At 9:40 p.m., the officers initiated a traffic stop on Patricia Street and 36-year-old Michael Giles was taken into custody without incident.

