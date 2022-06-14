A Frankfort man is facing a strangulation charge after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and resisted arrest Monday evening.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Harrodswood Road at 7 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence incident.

Jessie Nutt

At the scene, officers learned that 27-year-old Jessie Nutt reportedly grabbed his girlfriend’s neck causing physical injuries.

“He put his hands around her neck without her consent, wantonly impeding normal breathing or circulation of blood,” an officer wrote in his arrest citation.

Nutt also allegedly intentionally attempted to resist arrest and was “extremely uncooperative.” Police had to deploy a Taser in order to get handcuffs on him, per his arrest report.

Nutt is charged with second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

