A Frankfort man was taken into custody by police Tuesday night after he allegedly fired multiple shots in a densely populated neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to Holmes Street at 8:48 p.m. in reference to a shots fired complaint. Witnesses directed law enforcement to the residence of 19-year-old Nathaniel Smith, who reportedly admitted to firing a pistol in his backyard.

