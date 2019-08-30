Officers will be watching motorists closely the holiday weekend as part of the "drive sober or get pulled over" campaign, according to a press release from the Frankfort Police Department.
FPD announced that Sunday officers will be conducting "traffic safety checkpoints" in various areas of the city.
During the checkpoint, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community.
Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.