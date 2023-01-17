Shop Damage.jpg

Robert Kirkman, left, and Masha Maina cover up the broken window on their store front. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

In light of last weekend’s shooting on St. Clair Mall, Frankfort police have announced that they will begin increased patrols of the area starting Friday and every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the next several months.

In a Tuesday afternoon press release from the department, police said, “While this enforcement action will result in overtime costs for the department, we feel it is a necessary cost given the increase in issues in the downtown area.”

