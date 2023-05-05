Defense counsel W. Steven Middleton, left, appeals to Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd to allow probation for Thomas, center, and Lindsi Nichols. Probation was denied and the couple were both sentenced to five years on charges they burned his 9-year old son with a cigarette in the summer of 2022. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Thomas Anthony Nichols, 36, and his wife, Lindsi Ann Nichols, 31, both of Frankfort, were both sentenced by Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd to two charges each of criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or under.
The two sentences will run concurrently for each, with both to serve five years at Franklin County Regional Jail. Representatives of the HANDS (Health Access Nurturing Development Services) program and the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation were seated in the courtroom to support Lindsi, as were several members of the couple’s family.
Defense counsel W. Steven Middleton argued for probation in place of jail time, citing that “the couple has a child at home about to turn a year old," and citing a heart condition diagnosed in 2021 as an extenuating circumstance for Lindsi.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker stuck with his office’s original recommendation for sentencing, quoting a testimonial given to authorities from the 9-year-old son of Thomas (who has children from a previous relationship). “I love my dad. I just don’t want him to burn me.”
“He was literally using his little boy as a human ashtray,” Becker said, “That [probation] is something that the Commonwealth simply cannot see as a proper response.”
The injuries to the child were sustained on June 7 and July 29 of last year.
The 9-year-old’s injuries were alleged by Thomas Nichols to have been the product of touching the exhaust pipe of a dirt bike, but according to Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis, photographs of the injuries were examined by a local pediatrician who determined the burns were not consistent with that type of injury.
Franklin County Family Court Judge William “Squire” Williams’ testimony regarding an interview he conducted with the victim on July 6, 2022, was also taken into account in the sentencing. Williams said that the “extraordinary coaching influence” of Thomas was “of great concern.”
“I say that because in an interview with the little boy, he was very hesitant to disclose who did this to him, and eventually disclosed that it was both individuals,” Becker explained.
"I think that probating the sentencing would fail to appreciate the seriousness of the offense," Shepherd told the courtroom. He did, however, authorize a potential furlough of Lindsi Nichols' sentence if deemed medically necessary by a physician.
