Thomas Anthony Nichols, 36, and his wife, Lindsi Ann Nichols, 31, both of Frankfort, were both sentenced by Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd to two charges each of criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or under. 

The two sentences will run concurrently for each, with both to serve five years at Franklin County Regional Jail. Representatives of the HANDS (Health Access Nurturing Development Services) program and the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation were seated in the courtroom to support Lindsi, as were several members of the couple’s family. 

Nichols' Sentencing

Defense counsel W. Steven Middleton, left, appeals to Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd to allow probation for Thomas, center, and Lindsi Nichols. Probation was denied and the couple were both sentenced to five years on charges they burned his 9-year old son with a cigarette in the summer of 2022. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

