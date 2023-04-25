A Frankfort man accused of physically abusing his young autistic son pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child abuse in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday.
After reaching a plea agreement with the Commonwealth's Attorney, Jacob Lewis, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), a Class B felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
In February, Lewis was arrested along with the child's mother, Samantha Walls, 27, after police executed search warrants at two residences — a Hickory Hills Apartments unit on Marlowe Court and a trailer on Holmes Street. They were “to the level of dirty that law enforcement contacted the city in both locations being health hazards,” per Lewis’ arrest report.
According to the statement of facts listed on the plea agreement, the child was subjected to wretched and dangerous living conditions at both addresses.
The statement reads: "Over this period of time the Defendant and co-Defendant kept (the child) in residences (one of which has been subsequently condemned and uninhabitable because of the filth) with large quantities of garbage, urine and fecal matter, animal excrement and severe bug infestations, drug paraphernalia, along with loaded and unsecured firearms easily within reach, including a pistol decorated in the style of autism awareness that was tucked into the cushions of a couch where the victim slept at times. During this period of time the victim was observed by school personnel to be in extremely bad hygiene, with thick filth all over his body, covered in flea and bug bites and arriving at school with hair matted from animal urine."
On the rare days the child attended school, teachers and school resource personnel reported that they had to get permission to bathe the victim at school on multiple occasions.
Additionally, testing of the child's hair follicle came back positive for cocaine and marijuana.
According to the plea agreement, Lewis will serve five years in prison and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office opposes him receiving any form of probation.
Lewis is currently in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail and is set to be sentenced on May 26.
Walls, who has been released on bail since being arrested in February, was indicted on two counts — first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), a Class B felony, and criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), a Class C felony.
