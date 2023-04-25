A Frankfort man accused of physically abusing his young autistic son pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child abuse in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday.

After reaching a plea agreement with the Commonwealth's Attorney, Jacob Lewis, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), a Class B felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

