Frankfort police arrested a 35-year-old local man for allegedly burning a 9-year-old relative with a cigarette on two separate occasions.

Thomas Nichols, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child under 12 years old), a Class B felony.

Thomas Nichols

Thomas Nichols

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription