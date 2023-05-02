Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a local man suspected of having an explosive device Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Frankfort residence at 3:12 p.m. and detained 45-year-old David Shelton, who allegedly kicked a deputy while being put in shackles.

