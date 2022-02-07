A local man who allegedly violated an Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) in mid-January was arrested on similar charges Sunday evening.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Kroger on U.S. 127 South after the female victim reported William Just, 32, was violating the protective order. The female claimed Just followed her around the supermarket and to her home.

William Just

An officer observed Just sitting on the back patio of the victim’s Meadowview Drive apartment. Per the EPO/DVO, he was not to have any contact with the victim.

When police searched Just, they reportedly found suspected methamphetamine in a cigarette box, suspected marijuana in a cigarette pack and three needles — one containing what is believed to be heroin — inside his jacket pocket.

Just, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

On Jan. 15, the female victim reported that Just had been repeatedly calling her from different phone numbers all day and wouldn’t stop.

Officers made contact with Just and searched his backpack where they reportedly located suspected methamphetamine in a black metal tube and a loaded needle with five circular bottle caps called cookers.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, both Class A misdemeanors.

Just is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his latest case.

